Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 56.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of ST traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,022 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

