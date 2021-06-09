Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $61,586,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.22. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.