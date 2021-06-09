Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Scopus BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:SCPS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Scopus BioPharma had issued 500,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $2,750,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Scopus BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SCPS opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

