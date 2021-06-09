Scotiabank Increases The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $33.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 261,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 149,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

