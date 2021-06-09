Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.56. 239,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,628. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Freshpet by 43.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Freshpet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.