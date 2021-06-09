Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.11.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP stock opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.61. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.