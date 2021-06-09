SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report sales of $320.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.17 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,677%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $949.20 million to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. 17,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,175. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.