SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 5,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 81,998 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

