SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

