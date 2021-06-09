Select Interior Concepts (SIC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC):

6/8/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/4/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/22/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2021 – Select Interior Concepts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SIC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $267.89 million, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 2.58.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

