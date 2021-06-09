SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

SelectQuote stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

