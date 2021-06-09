Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 9th

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNRHU. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $9,837,000.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.