Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. 789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,838. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,707 shares of company stock worth $1,328,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 46,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

