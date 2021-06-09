Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.12

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.12 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

SXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

