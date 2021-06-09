ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.84

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 2291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.20.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,400 shares of company stock worth $9,071,422. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

