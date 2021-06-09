Sharon Parr Buys 10,000 Shares of JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Sharon Parr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).
Shares of JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £109.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.
About JZ Capital Partners
