Sharon Parr Buys 10,000 Shares of JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Sharon Parr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Shares of JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £109.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

Get JZ Capital Partners alerts:

About JZ Capital Partners

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.