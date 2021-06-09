Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,509 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.