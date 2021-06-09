SHIELD Price Down 42.7% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $111,518.61 and $2,777.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,229.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.51 or 0.07056502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $619.94 or 0.01711164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00468946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00165310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.13 or 0.00731806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00468518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00396507 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.