Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $39.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. 922,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

