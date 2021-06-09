Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SCVL opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $940.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

