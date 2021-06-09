Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $406,367 over the last quarter.

SIA opened at C$16.20 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -528.81%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

