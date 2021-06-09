SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. 29,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,374. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $62.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89.

