SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,385,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 253,156 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,576,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

