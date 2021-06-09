SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 37,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.