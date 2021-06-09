SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 403,993 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,993 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up about 3.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $51,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

