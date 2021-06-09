SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

SILV opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.86.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

