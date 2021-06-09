Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMWB. Barclays started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.