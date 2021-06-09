Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

SMWB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

SMWB stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

