SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.26

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.26 and last traded at $83.09, with a volume of 16177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

