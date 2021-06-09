SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 571,336 shares during the period. SM Energy makes up 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of SM Energy worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

