Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $355,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

