SONO (SONO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, SONO has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. SONO has a market capitalization of $36,381.89 and $13.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,955.81 or 0.99988765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00039114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.01042808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00387229 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00486387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00073959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004172 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.