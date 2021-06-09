Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

SONO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 1,225,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,490. Sonos has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

