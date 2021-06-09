Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $27.10 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $113.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,243. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

