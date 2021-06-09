South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded South32 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of South32 stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 14,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,139. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

