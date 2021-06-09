Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 335,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

