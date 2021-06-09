Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 59.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

