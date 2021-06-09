Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

IPGP opened at $205.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,909 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

