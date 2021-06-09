Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 965.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

MHK stock opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

