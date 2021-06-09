Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $59,000 in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

