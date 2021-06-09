Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.