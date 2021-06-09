Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSCC. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

PSCC opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.459 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

