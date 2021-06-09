Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 167 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Alteryx by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYX stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

