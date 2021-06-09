Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,107 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

