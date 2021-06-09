SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,032 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 206,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 30,126 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 669,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

