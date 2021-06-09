SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,140. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.