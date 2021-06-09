SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Cut by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $501.22. 28,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,795. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $310.16 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

