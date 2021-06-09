Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

