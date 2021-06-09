Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $28,853.33 and approximately $15.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00470598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

