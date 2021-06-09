Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

