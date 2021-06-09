Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $18.92.
About Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
